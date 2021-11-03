Menu

Canada
November 3 2021 7:38pm
01:46

Kenny announces expansion of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine booster program

Premier Jason Kenney announces details of the expansion of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot program, making more Albertans eligible for their third shot.

