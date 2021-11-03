Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Edmonton
November 3 2021 3:00pm
01:51

Cleanup underway after Edmonton’s Milla Pub destroyed by fire

The cleanup was underway Wednesday after a notorious pub central Edmonton pub was destroyed by fire overnight. Kim Smith has the latest from the Milla Pub on the noon news.

Advertisement

Video Home