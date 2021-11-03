Global News at Noon Edmonton November 3 2021 3:00pm 01:51 Cleanup underway after Edmonton’s Milla Pub destroyed by fire The cleanup was underway Wednesday after a notorious pub central Edmonton pub was destroyed by fire overnight. Kim Smith has the latest from the Milla Pub on the noon news. Edmonton’s notorious Milla Pub goes up in flames REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8347150/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8347150/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?