Global News Morning Edmonton
November 2 2021 1:05pm
05:18

Canadian tornado film ’13 Minutes’ produced by storm chaser

Storm chaser Travis Farncombe previews the film ’13 Minutes’, a disaster film with an ensemble cast that focuses not only on the drama but also on weather accuracy.

