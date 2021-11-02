Menu

Canada
November 2 2021 10:32am
04:01

Saskatoon contribution to new book on Montreal Expos

Global News Morning talks to Saskatoon writer Don Rice who joined other writers across the country to help finish a book documenting the Montreal Expos’ first great season.

