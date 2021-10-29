Menu

Canada
October 29 2021 8:13pm
01:49

Saskatoon city council votes against gathering limits

Many Saskatoon city councillors said they voted against the measure because they didn’t believe the city had the legal ability to impose gathering restrictions.

