Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan officials add 170 cases, bringing active cases to 2,122

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city council votes against gathering limits' Saskatoon city council votes against gathering limits
Many Saskatoon city councillors said they voted against the measure because they didn't believe the city had the legal ability to impose gathering restrictions.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 170 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Sunday.

There are now 2,122 active cases in the province after 354 recoveries were also logged.

Read more: Canada donated over 4M Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX. Today, 784K landed in Egypt

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 193 or 16.1 per 100,000 people.

There are 226 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 54 of whom are receiving intensive care.

A total of 24 ICU patients have been transferred to out-of-province hospitals.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: How does the future of health care look?' COVID-19: How does the future of health care look?
COVID-19: How does the future of health care look?

Of the total COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals, 157 were not fully vaccinated.

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province also reported Sunday.

Since the beginning of October, there have been 151 COVID-19 related deaths.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

A total of 4,320 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last update on Saturday.

