COVID-19: Saskatchewan officials add 170 cases, bringing active cases to 2,122

Saskatchewan health officials reported 170 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Sunday.

There are now 2,122 active cases in the province after 354 recoveries were also logged.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 193 or 16.1 per 100,000 people.

There are 226 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 54 of whom are receiving intensive care.

A total of 24 ICU patients have been transferred to out-of-province hospitals.

Of the total COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals, 157 were not fully vaccinated.

One more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province also reported Sunday.

Since the beginning of October, there have been 151 COVID-19 related deaths.

A total of 4,320 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered since the province’s last update on Saturday.