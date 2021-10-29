Menu

Entertainment
October 29 2021 9:43am
05:17

‘The Restoration’ inspired by an overnight stay at Dalnavert House

Author J.H. Moncrieff joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more on her latest book that’s inspired by an overnight stay at Dalnavert House.

