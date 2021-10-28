Menu

Animals
October 28 2021 9:35pm
00:49

Winnipeg zoo looking into COVID-19 vaccine for susceptible animals

While a large number of Manitobans have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, Winnipeg’s zoo is looking at the possibility of vaccinating some of its animals as well.

