Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 28 2021 9:28pm
02:10

B.C. Indigenous groups react to news of Papal visit to Canada

B.C. First Nations and Indigenous leaders say Pope Francis should be prepared to deliver more than an apology when he makes a visit to Canada in the coming year. Neetu Garcha reports.

