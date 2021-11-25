Menu

Canada

AFN announces 13 delegates set to meet Pope Francis in push for residential school apolo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2021 4:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief on throne speech' Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief on throne speech
WATCH ABOVE: Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief on throne speech

The Assembly of First Nations has announced the 13 delegates who will be going to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis next month.

The delegation include elders, residential school survivors and youth.

Read more: AFN elects RoseAnne Archibald as first ever woman national chief

Assembly of First Nations Northwest Territories Regional Chief Norman Yakeleya will be the delegation lead and Wilton Littlechild from Alberta, who was a commissioner for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, will be the spokesperson.

The delegation will have a one-hour meeting with Pope Francis.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Growing calls for accountability from Catholic Church over role in residential schools' Growing calls for accountability from Catholic Church over role in residential schools
Growing calls for accountability from Catholic Church over role in residential schools – Oct 28, 2021

Yakeleya says the delegates will share stories of survivors, talk about the importance of culture and push the Pope to deliver an apology for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

There will also be Metis and Inuit delegations, which will have separate one-hour meetings with the Pope.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
