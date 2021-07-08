Menu

Canada

AFN elects RoseAnne Archibald as first ever woman national chief

By David Lao Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 7:11 pm
Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald is approached by reporters before meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

RoseAnne Archibald is the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, becoming the first woman ever to hold the title.

Assembly of First Nations' vote for national chief continues — 2 candidates remain

Her victory was decided shortly after the fifth ballot, when former Muskowekwan First Nation chief Reginald Bellerose conceded.

Archibald, who was the former Ontario regional chief, previously took the lead over Bellerose — the only other top contender in the race.

The fifth round of voting had placed Archibald at 206 votes and Bellerose at 144, neither of which were enough to pass the 60 per cent threshold to win.

More to come…

