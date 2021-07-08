AFN elects RoseAnne Archibald as first ever woman national chief

Send this page to someone via email

RoseAnne Archibald is the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, becoming the first woman ever to hold the title.

Her victory was decided shortly after the fifth ballot, when former Muskowekwan First Nation chief Reginald Bellerose conceded.

3:54 Saskatchewan candidate running to lead the Assembly of First Nations Saskatchewan candidate running to lead the Assembly of First Nations

Archibald, who was the former Ontario regional chief, previously took the lead over Bellerose — the only other top contender in the race.

Story continues below advertisement

The fifth round of voting had placed Archibald at 206 votes and Bellerose at 144, neither of which were enough to pass the 60 per cent threshold to win.

More to come…