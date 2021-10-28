Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Air Travel
October 28 2021 9:22pm
00:22

Flair Airlines to add routes between Winnipeg and Regina, Saskatoon in 2022

Flair Airlines is continuing to grow its schedule for next year with the addition of new routes between Winnipeg and Regina as well as Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.