Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 28 2021 8:51pm
01:39

Vaccine requirement for B.C. coaches, leaders and spectators of kids sports

New rules require coaches, leaders and most spectators at kids sports and other activities to be double-vaccinated against COVID-19. Aaron McArthur reports.

