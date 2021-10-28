Airport October 28 2021 8:40pm 02:07 MP’s calling for international flights to resume at YLW Two Members of Parliament are calling upon the federal government for clarity regarding resuming international flights at Kelowna International Airport. MPs call for international flights to resume at Kelowna, B.C. airport REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8334268/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8334268/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?