Airport August 23 2019 7:48pm 01:59 Lake Country council takes steps to condemn motel Lake Country’s council is taking steps to condemn Airport Inn Lakeside. Jules Knox reports on council’s concerns and what the property owner had to say. Lake Country council takes steps to condemn motel <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5807818/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5807818/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?