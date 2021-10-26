Menu

October 26 2021 8:47pm
Charges laid against Manitoba man at centre of public safety alert

A Manitoba man at the centre of a police manhunt that led RCMP to send out alerts warning of an immediate threat to the public last week has officially been charged.

