Assault
October 6 2021 6:51pm
02:20

Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman

A Winnipeg cab driver has been arrested and faces charges of forcible confinement and assault following an alleged incident last weekend involving a young Indigenous woman.

