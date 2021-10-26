Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 26 2021 7:01pm
02:44

Shaping Saskatchewan: Bill Chow

As commissioner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Bill Chow has faced a number of major, unforeseen challenges. Chow speaks with Global’s Chris Carr in this week’s Shaping Saskatchewan.

