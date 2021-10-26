Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 26 2021 11:00am
04:24

Virtual festival that bring stories of Toronto to life

Adam Chen, creator of ‘Toronto Rewind’, previews the unique virtual storytelling event happening November 10 & 12 that pays homage to the city, its neighbourhoods and the past.

