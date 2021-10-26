Global News Morning BC October 26 2021 9:54am 05:31 Group gathering limits lifted for fully vaccinated British Columbians Indoor gatherings are now operating at full capacity. BC Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Minister Ravi Kahlon discusses the decision to lift capacity limits. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325927/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325927/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?