Global News Morning BC
October 26 2021 9:54am
05:31

Group gathering limits lifted for fully vaccinated British Columbians

Indoor gatherings are now operating at full capacity. BC Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Minister Ravi Kahlon discusses the decision to lift capacity limits.

