Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer
October 25 2021 8:19pm
01:55

How Alberta consumers could be impacted by supply chain issues

If you’re planning on making any large purchases soon, you’re likely to encounter delays, increased costs, or both. Sarah Ryan takes a look at what’s happening and how it could impact you.

Advertisement

Video Home