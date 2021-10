As the WHL season starts to pick up, the Kelowna Rockets continue to make moves to bolster the roster.

Last week they brought in new net minder Colby Knight, today they traded away Ethan Ernst for a draft pick. But the biggest move the Rockets have made so far this season is acquiring Colton Dach (DOCK).

In this week’s Rockets Report, Travis Lowe has a profile of player that promises to be one of the team’s most exciting offensive talents.