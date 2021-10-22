Menu

Alberta Coronavirus
October 22 2021 12:45am
01:38

How will Canada’s vaccine proof impact Albertans?

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the country is launching a national vaccine proof card, designed for international travel. While many provinces are already on board, Alberta is not – just yet. Sarah Ryan reports.

