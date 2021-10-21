Vancouver Police Board make changes to handcuffing policy

The VPD board met today and decided that changes to the force’s handcuffing practices had to change. Officers are now expected to be able to justify the use of handcuffs when dealing with suspects. This comes after two high profile cases in which an indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter were handcuffed outside a bank and retired judge Selwyn Romilly, who is black, was handcuffed in a case of mistaken identity. The force will be doing additional anti-racism training beginning next month.