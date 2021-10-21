Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 21 2021 11:03am
04:47

Preparing for potential disaster with the Great BC ShakeOut

B.C. is holding its annual province-wide earthquake drill. Earthquake Seismologist Dr. John Cassidy discusses the importance of being prepared before disaster strikes.

