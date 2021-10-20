Global News at 10 Regina October 20 2021 8:26pm 01:33 Greg Fertuck lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct,’ saying Crown broke rules, spoke to witness The judge presiding over the Greg Fertuck murder trial has stated that an unproven allegation of prosecutorial misconduct was “ill-conceived and ill-executed.” Greg Fertuck lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct,’ saying Crown broke rules, spoke to witness REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285403/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285403/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?