Global News at 10 Regina
October 20 2021 8:26pm
01:33

Greg Fertuck lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct,’ saying Crown broke rules, spoke to witness

The judge presiding over the Greg Fertuck murder trial has stated that an unproven allegation of prosecutorial misconduct was “ill-conceived and ill-executed.”

