Global News Morning Halifax
October 20 2021 6:58am
06:02

Disability Atlantic Arts Symposium

The inaugural Disability Atlantic Arts Symposium will bring together disability-identified artists from across Atlantic Canada for a three-day online conference. Oct. 22-24.

