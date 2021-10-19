Global News Hour at 6 BC October 19 2021 10:19pm 03:20 COVID-19: Capacity limits lifted across much of B.C. The COVID-related capacity limits for many B.C. Restaurants, bars and events are being lifted once proof of double-vaccination become mandatory on October 24th. Kamil Karamali reports. B.C. to end capacity limits for indoor events in most regions REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8282640/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8282640/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?