Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 19 2021 10:19pm
03:20

COVID-19: Capacity limits lifted across much of B.C.

The COVID-related capacity limits for many B.C. Restaurants, bars and events are being lifted once proof of double-vaccination become mandatory on October 24th. Kamil Karamali reports.

