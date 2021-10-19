Amarjeet Sohi October 19 2021 9:37pm 02:08 Edmonton’s Mayor-elect heads to city hall Amarjeet Sohi hasn’t been working in city hall in six years, since making the leap to federal politics. But on Monday, he returned, much to the delight of outgoing Mayor Don Iveson. Sarah Ryan was there and brings us the details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8282577/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8282577/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?