Global News at 10 Regina
October 19 2021 8:13pm
01:25

Greg Fertuck reveals Sheree Fertuck’s last words during gravel pit shooting

Pointing his walking stick like a rifle, Greg Fertuck re-enacted what he said was the shooting of his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck.

