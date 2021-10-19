COVID-19 October 19 2021 6:36pm 02:50 ‘People like me should have died’: Survey outlines pandemic’s impact on heart disease, stroke A new survey is shining a light on the dire impact the pandemic has had on those living with heart disease or stroke. Marney Blunt reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8281404/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8281404/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?