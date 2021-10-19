Canada October 19 2021 5:24pm 01:39 Halifax council met in-person for the first time in almost 18 months Halifax City of Halifax resumes in-person council meetings, and it’s the first time in almost 18 months that council met in-person, including for many newly elected councilors. Amber Fryday has more. Halifax council meets in-person for first time since March 2020 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8280702/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8280702/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?