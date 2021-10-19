Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 19 2021 5:24pm
01:39

Halifax council met in-person for the first time in almost 18 months

Halifax City of Halifax resumes in-person council meetings, and it’s the first time in almost 18 months that council met in-person, including for many newly elected councilors. Amber Fryday has more.

Advertisement

Video Home