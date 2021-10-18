Global News at 10 Regina October 18 2021 6:50pm 01:39 Saskatchewan planning rollout as Pfizer requests approval for 5-11 age group Provincial health officials provided few details, though, during a Monday press conference as the opposition called for clear rollout direction and a pre-registration system. Saskatchewan planning rollout as Pfizer requests approval for 5-11 age group REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8275569/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8275569/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?