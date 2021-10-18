Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 18 2021 6:50pm
01:39

Saskatchewan planning rollout as Pfizer requests approval for 5-11 age group

Provincial health officials provided few details, though, during a Monday press conference as the opposition called for clear rollout direction and a pre-registration system.

Advertisement

Video Home