Atmospheric River October 17 2021 7:44pm 00:32 ‘Atmospheric river’ dumps rain, swells B.C. waterfall An “atmospheric river” packing large amounts of moisture from the Pacific Ocean descended upon British Columbia on the weekend of Oct. 16-17, pouring rain on coastal areas and swelling rivers and waterfalls in the area. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8272987/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8272987/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?