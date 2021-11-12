Menu

Weather

More heavy rain forecast as another atmospheric river approaches Lower Mainland

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 5:24 pm
Click to play video: '‘Atmospheric river’ dumps rain, swells B.C. waterfall' ‘Atmospheric river’ dumps rain, swells B.C. waterfall
WATCH: An "atmospheric river" packing large amounts of moisture from the Pacific Ocean descended upon British Columbia on the weekend of Oct. 16-17, pouring rain on coastal areas and swelling rivers and waterfalls in the area. – Oct 17, 2021

There appears to be no break in the onslaught of fall weather for residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as another atmospheric river bears down on the region, forecast to deliver between 75 and 150 mm of rain over the weekend.

Read more: Category 4 Atmospheric River hits B.C. coast: What is it and what does it mean?

“A series of moisture laden systems associated with an atmospheric river from the Pacific will begin arriving Saturday evening and bring heavy rain to the South Coast,” Environment Canada said.

“Meanwhile the freezing level will lift to over the mountain tops. Heavy rain in combination with the melting snow can result in high stream levels and local flooding.”

Click to play video: '‘Bomb cyclone’ brings rough winds, heavy rain to North America’s West Coast' ‘Bomb cyclone’ brings rough winds, heavy rain to North America’s West Coast
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings rough winds, heavy rain to North America’s West Coast – Oct 24, 2021

The alert covers Metro Vancouver, the Lower Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the southern Sunshine Coast.

Atmospheric rivers are weather systems that can carry large amounts of tropical or subtropical moisture in the form of water vapour, later dumping it as rain or snow.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, North America’s west coast can get between 30 and 50 per cent of its annual precipitation from atmospheric rivers.

Read more: Heavy snowfall expected on Trans-Canada, Highway 3

The same weather system is expected to bring upwards of 20 cm of snowfall across southern B.C. mountain passes Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

