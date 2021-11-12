More heavy rain forecast as another atmospheric river approaches Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

There appears to be no break in the onslaught of fall weather for residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as another atmospheric river bears down on the region, forecast to deliver between 75 and 150 mm of rain over the weekend.

“A series of moisture laden systems associated with an atmospheric river from the Pacific will begin arriving Saturday evening and bring heavy rain to the South Coast,” Environment Canada said.

“Meanwhile the freezing level will lift to over the mountain tops. Heavy rain in combination with the melting snow can result in high stream levels and local flooding.”

The alert covers Metro Vancouver, the Lower Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the southern Sunshine Coast.

Atmospheric rivers are weather systems that can carry large amounts of tropical or subtropical moisture in the form of water vapour, later dumping it as rain or snow.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, North America’s west coast can get between 30 and 50 per cent of its annual precipitation from atmospheric rivers.

The same weather system is expected to bring upwards of 20 cm of snowfall across southern B.C. mountain passes Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.