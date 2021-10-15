Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 15 2021 9:38pm
02:13

Online post shows B.C. driver of Tesla appearing to be asleep

A video shot and posted on Instagram appears to show a young female driver asleep, as her Tesla crosses the busy Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows bridge. Jordan Armstrong reports.

