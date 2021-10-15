Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 15 2021 9:36pm
02:18

Delta variant infecting unvaccinated younger people

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on how infectious the Delta variant is and new data showing younger people are getting hit hard, especially if they’re unvaccinated.

