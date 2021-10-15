Shots October 15 2021 6:06pm 00:50 Union says 10 per cent of Winnipeg police unvaccinated Winnipeg police association president Moe Sabourin says about 10 per cent of members — or some 190 officers — either haven’t declared their vaccination status or have said they won’t get the shots. Unions say 10 per cent of Winnipeg police, 20 per cent of bus drivers unvaccinated REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8270265/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8270265/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?