October 15 2021 6:06pm
00:50

Union says 10 per cent of Winnipeg police unvaccinated

Winnipeg police association president Moe Sabourin says about 10 per cent of members — or some 190 officers — either haven’t declared their vaccination status or have said they won’t get the shots.

