Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
October 15 2021 10:49am
04:33

Edmonton woman helped write plot for latest ‘Call of Duty’ game

Edmontonian Shelby Carleton is a narrative designer for the Call of Duty: Vanguard video game and shares more on how she got the position and what exactly it involves.

Advertisement

Video Home