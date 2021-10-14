Menu

Coronavirus
October 14 2021 12:13pm
02:08

Ontario plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions further, sources say

The Ontario government is reportedly planning to loosen restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the province. Matthew Bingley reports.

