Over 90% of eligible Waterloo Region residents have had 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Waterloo Public Health reported that 90.04 per cent of eligible Waterloo Region residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This number falls to 77.53 per cent when including those who are ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency says that 85.79 per cent of all residents have had two jabs of vaccine, which drops to 73.88 per cent of the population when the ineligible are included.

Waterloo Public Health says that 435,053 residents are now fully vaccinated, 847 more than it reported on Wednesday.

Once another 21,328 residents are fully vaccinated, the region will reach the 90 per cent mark.

On the flip side, there were another 14 positive tests reported in Waterloo Region, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 19,875.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 12.9.

Another 20 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 19,461.

There has not been a new COVID-19-related death reported in the area since Oct. 3, with the death toll remaining at 300, including one victim in October.

This leaves the area with 111 active COVID-19 vases, which is also the lowest total that has been reported since July.

Seven of those people are in area hospitals as a result of the virus, including three patients who are in intensive care.

There are now six active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared at Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo, while others came to an end at J F Carmichael Public School in Kitchener and Woodland Christian High School in Breslau.

Of the six remaining outbreaks, four involve schools while another involves a daycare.

Wednesday’s case count is the lowest seen since Aug. 5 when 213 new cases were recorded.

Of the new cases recorded, the data showed 177 were unvaccinated people, 14 were partially vaccinated people, 104 were fully vaccinated people and for 11 people, the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 68 cases were recorded in Toronto, 32 in Windsor-Essex, 29 in York Region, 20 in Ottawa, 18 in Peel Region, and 17 in Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues