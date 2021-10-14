Menu

October 14 2021 10:38am
03:40

The 7th annual Knickers and Kickers event gets underway

Global’s Abigail Turner visits Siloam Mission’s clothing room to talk about the need of new underwear and socks during the annual Knickers and Kickers fundraising event.

