Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 14 2021 10:03am
04:09

Aurora Borealis dancing across the night sky

The Northern Lights put on a show Tuesday, lighting up the night across the Prairies. Royal Astronomical Society of Canada member Tim Yaworski joins Global News Morning to explain why it was so bright

Advertisement

Video Home