Court
October 13 2021 8:16pm
Appeals court rules Manitoba had the right to impose wage freeze on public sector

A court ruling that struck down the Manitoba government’s public-sector wage freeze as a violation of collective bargaining rights was overturned by a higher court Wednesday.

