Appeals court rules Manitoba had the right to impose wage freeze on public sector

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Court of Appeal has ruled the provincial government was within its right to legislate a wage freeze for 120,000 public-sector workers.

The court has overturned a lower-court ruling that said the wage freeze bill, introduced in 2017 but never proclaimed, violated collective bargaining rights.

The written decision says the trial judge was wrong in saying that the government was required to negotiate before introducing the bill.

1:18 Province to introduce bills that may freeze public-sector wages Province to introduce bills that may freeze public-sector wages – Mar 20, 2017

The appeal judges also say it is not unconstitutional for a government to remove wages from the bargaining table.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba government plans to appeal ruling that quashed wage freeze

The coalition of labour groups that challenged the legislation says it is considering taking the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Former premier Brian Pallister said the wage freeze was needed to help bring Manitoba’s deficit under control.

1:39 University of Manitoba faculty union authorizes strike vote University of Manitoba faculty union authorizes strike vote