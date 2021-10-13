Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Appeals court rules Manitoba had the right to impose wage freeze on public sector

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2021 4:52 pm
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has ruled the provincial government was within its right to legislate a wage freeze for 120,000 public-sector workers. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has ruled the provincial government was within its right to legislate a wage freeze for 120,000 public-sector workers. Brittany Greenslade / Global News

The Manitoba Court of Appeal has ruled the provincial government was within its right to legislate a wage freeze for 120,000 public-sector workers.

The court has overturned a lower-court ruling that said the wage freeze bill, introduced in 2017 but never proclaimed, violated collective bargaining rights.

Read more: Manitoba’s public sector wage freeze bill violates Charter, court rules

The written decision says the trial judge was wrong in saying that the government was required to negotiate before introducing the bill.

Click to play video: 'Province to introduce bills that may freeze public-sector wages' Province to introduce bills that may freeze public-sector wages
Province to introduce bills that may freeze public-sector wages – Mar 20, 2017

The appeal judges also say it is not unconstitutional for a government to remove wages from the bargaining table.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba government plans to appeal ruling that quashed wage freeze

The coalition of labour groups that challenged the legislation says it is considering taking the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Former premier Brian Pallister said the wage freeze was needed to help bring Manitoba’s deficit under control.

Click to play video: 'University of Manitoba faculty union authorizes strike vote' University of Manitoba faculty union authorizes strike vote
University of Manitoba faculty union authorizes strike vote
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Brian Pallister tagManitoba PCs tagManitoba PC tagManitoba Wage Freeze Bill tagMantioba Court of Appeal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers