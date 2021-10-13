Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 13 2021 6:16pm
02:23

2 killed in crash amid calls for lower speed limit on Toronto street

Two people are dead following a collision Tuesday in Toronto’s west end. Area residents says they’ve been calling for improvements to Parkside Drive for nearly a decade. Morganne Campbell has more.

