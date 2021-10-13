Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 13 2021 6:16pm 02:23 2 killed in crash amid calls for lower speed limit on Toronto street Two people are dead following a collision Tuesday in Toronto’s west end. Area residents says they’ve been calling for improvements to Parkside Drive for nearly a decade. Morganne Campbell has more. 2 dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Toronto’s High Park REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8264046/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8264046/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?