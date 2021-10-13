Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 13 2021 12:24pm
04:50

US Land Border Reopening

With the US set to reopen the land border in November, people living in Point Roberts will finally be free to come and go from their small community. Paul Haysom talks with Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce President Brian Calder.

