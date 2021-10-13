Global News Morning BC October 13 2021 12:24pm 04:50 US Land Border Reopening With the US set to reopen the land border in November, people living in Point Roberts will finally be free to come and go from their small community. Paul Haysom talks with Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce President Brian Calder. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8262767/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8262767/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?