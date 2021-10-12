Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 12 2021 9:37pm
02:02

B.C. ski resorts face crippling labour shortage

If you’re heading for the slopes this winter, you could be facing longer lines and fewer services, as B.C.’s ski resorts deal with a critical shortage of labour. Christa Dao reports.

