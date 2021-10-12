Education October 12 2021 8:57pm 02:32 Province breaks ground on new schools in Winnipeg’s Waverley West The Waverley West neighbourhood has two new schools on the horizon. As Will Reimer reports, other areas say they’re also in need. Province breaks ground on new schools in Winnipeg’s Waverley West REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261586/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261586/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?