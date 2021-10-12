Menu

Education
October 12 2021 8:57pm
02:32

Province breaks ground on new schools in Winnipeg’s Waverley West

The Waverley West neighbourhood has two new schools on the horizon. As Will Reimer reports, other areas say they’re also in need.

