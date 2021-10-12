Menu

AstraZeneca
October 12 2021 8:27pm
02:19

AstraZeneca vaccine now recognized

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said travellers with World Health Organization approved vaccines will meet the criteria for travelling into the U.S. That means that people with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be allowed to fly into the country starting next month, when new travel regulations come into place. But as Travis Lowe reports, for the millions of Canadians with mixed dose regimens, it’s still unclear if they will be allowed in.

